Prehistoric rock paintings found in Telangana's Yadadri district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Archaeology enthusiasts made a groundbreaking discovery on Saturday when they stumbled upon prehistoric rock paintings depicting animals and humans from the Mesolithic and Neolithic periods at Pyararam village in the Bommalaramaram mandal of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district

The exploration of the rock paintings was led by the convener of Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam (KTCB), S Haragopal, along with members A Karunakar, Md Naseeruddin, K Gopal and Md Anwar Pasha. The team was also accompanied by archaeologist and Buddhist consultant E Sivanagireddy.

Sivanagireddy said the team documented six humped bulls, a porcupine, two antelopes, and two human figures depicted in red ochre on the wall and ceiling of a serpent-hood-shaped rock-shelter located 50 feet above the ground level and 2 km north of Pyararam village.The paintings were discovered on the interior of the shelter.

