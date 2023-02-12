TPCC chief Revanth appeals to SCCL staffers to elect Congress

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy has appealed to Singareni Collieries Company Limited employees to help Congress come to power once for their problems to end. He wanted the SCCL employees and people in general to ask those who have been claiming from rooftops that they had fought and secured a separate State for Telangana, to step aside for once.

The Congress leader said that all the problems that the SCCL employees were facing would come to an end once the Congress comes to power in the state. Interacting with the SCCL employees in Yellendu Mandal in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district while on his Haath Se Haath Jodo Padayatra, he said the Congress was opposing the privatisation of the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd.

Taking up cudgels against the State government, he said that it was exploiting employees by outsourcing them instead of taking them on regular employment.He recalled the SCCL employees playing a key role in the formation of Telangana state formation. But the BRS government over a period of time had terminated 30,000 employees.

The TPCC chief said that the Congress had fought in Parliament against privatisation of SCCL. He said that SCCL has to pay Rs 12,000 crore to GENCO but it was not in a position to pay even employees’ salaries.

The present chairman and managing director N Sridhar was the main problem in the SSCL, said Revanth. He wondered how could the government continue a man as the managing director when the latter had a criminal record.

He said the Congress would come to power in 10 months and the first file that it would sign would be to order an investigation into the irregularities in SCCL and send those who looted the SCCL, to jail. He demanded that the SCCL should provide employment by taking up underground mining.

