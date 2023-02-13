Home States Telangana

15 injured as TSRTC bus overturns at Kothakota

Condition of three passengers critical, shifted to Hyd for better treatment

Published: 13th February 2023

​ A worker checks the Tirupathi-bound TSRTC bus from Hyderabad that overturned at Kothakota bypass road on NH 44 on Saturday night ​



By Express News Service

WANAPARTHY/HYDERABAD: It was a midnight horror for 37 passengers travelling from Hyderabad to Tirupathi on Saturday night, as the TSRTC bus they were travelling in overturned, leaving 15 of the passengers injured, three of them seriously.

The bus belonging to the Yadadri depot had reached Kothakota bypass road on NH 44 at around 1 pm, when the driver reportedly applied sudden brakes to avoid collision with another vehicle which had slowed down ahead of the bus. The bus veered off the road and overturned when the driver lost control.Most of the passengers who were fast asleep didn’t realise what had happened.

Narasimha from Kesampet, Shakeela from Raychoti and Shabbir Ahmed from Kurnool, were critically injured in the accident.Kothakota SI Nagasekhar Reddy who rushed to the spot, shifted the injured to the Wanaparthy government hospital.The three critically injured persons were shifted to Hyderabad on Sunday morning for better treatment.

