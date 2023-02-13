Home States Telangana

As Telangana Assembly polls loom, ticket aspirants woo jobless youth

Vemula Veeresham, a TRS ticket aspirant in Nakrekal, organised a job mela on Sunday to help the youth get employment in private companies.

Published: 13th February 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

A large number of unemployed youth attend a job mela at Nakrekal organised by former MLA Vemula Veeresham on Sunday

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: Gearing up for Assembly elections, leaders of the ruling party who are aspiring for tickets are making their presence felt by attending marriages and organising job fairs to interact with people in various Assembly constituencies in the district. Fearing that they might not get party tickets, local leaders in Nalgonda, Nakrekal and Kodad have been touring these places for the past year, trying to woo young people and raising people-centric issues.

Keeping in view the recruitment drive for vacancies in various government departments of the State government,  Gutha Amith Reddy, hoping for a ticket from Nalgonda constituency, has been providing free food, accommodation and training to the unemployed youth who have applied for the jobs.

Vemula Veeresham, a TRS ticket aspirant in Nakrekal, organised a job mela on Sunday to help the youth get employment in private companies. Thousands of unemployed youth from the constituency attended this mela. Former Legislative Council Chairman Nethi Vidyasagar and TRS leader Kancharla Krishna Reddy also attended the program and appreciated Vemula Veeresham for organising the job fair.

K Shashidhar Reddy, who is hoping for a TRS ticket from the Kodad constituency, has been visiting all the villages in the constituency for the past year, meeting people and explaining public welfare programs being implemented by the TRS government in the State.  

All the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties who are against the local MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav are supporting Sasidhar Reddy’s campaign, which is also planning to organise a job fair on February 25.

