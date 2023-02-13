Unease among Telangana leaders after Delhi liquor scam case arrests

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The series of arrests in the Delhi liquor case has created panic among several politicians who are facing allegations of involvement in the episode. In the latest turn of events, the CBI and ED arrested auditor Gorantla Buchibabu and Magunta Raghu, son of YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, sending shock waves in both Telugu States.

Based on the investigation, the ED has accelerated the arrests of individuals whose names are not mentioned in the preliminary FIR/ECIR. The arrest of Buchi Babu by the CBI is a key development in the case and is being seen as an indication that several prominent personalities are also likely to face questioning.

During questioning, Buchi Babu, who was allegedly involved in key meetings with some of the accused in the case, revealed some important information, say CBI sources .His statement is considered important and is a key indicator of further developments in the case.

According to sources, the South Group is alleged to have lobbied for an “election donation” of Rs 100 crore to the AAP in Goa. The agency is reportedly ready to issue notices based on the statements of the accused and the meetings with the prime accused in Delhi and Hyderabad.

Interestingly, the agency did not mention Buchi Babu’s name in the FIR, but summoned him for questioning several times. He was arrested after several rounds of questioning, ostensibly in connection with money funnelled into Indo Spirit.

Later, with the arrest of Magunta Raghu, there is speculation in both the YSRCP and BRS that the ED is likely to issue notices to MLC K Kavitha, as her name has been mentioned several times in the remand diaries and statements of some of the accused.

There is speculation that the CBI or ED may summon Kavitha to Delhi for questioning, and this is causing concern among political leaders.On her part, Kavitha has made it clear that she has no role in the entire episode and that she is willing to face any questions from the CBI or ED.

