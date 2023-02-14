Revanth promises cylinder for Rs 500 if Congress wins polls

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a bold move, the president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), A Revanth Reddy, announced that if the Congress comes to power, they will provide gas cylinders to the poor in the State for just Rs 500.

As part of the Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra, he visited Manuguru on Monday. Additionally, he said, the party would provide Rs 5 lakh to every financially backward family for the construction of houses. He urged tribal farmers to support Congress and promised to distribute pattas (land deeds) for podu lands after they come to power.

Revanth accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of cheating the Godavari flood victims by making false promises to build homes for them. During his visit, he met the flood victims and expressed his solidarity.

He asserted that Congress is dedicated to serving the people of all communities in the State. He also criticised the chief minister, calling him a big cheat who has deceived all sections of society and political parties.

During the seventh day of the walkathon, Revanth walked from Gollagudem of Ashwapuram mandal to the Ambedkar Centre in Manuguru Mandal. Later, he addressed a public meeting in Gollapalli village under Manuguru Mandal.

Accusing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi-led State government of cheating all sections of society over the last eight years, the TPCC chief appealed to the people frustrated with the current regime to consider Congress’ track record of serving the people in the past.

KCR cheated everyone with fake assurances, alleges Revanth

Revanth pointed out that the Congress government had provided several benefits to the people, including the Aarogyasri scheme and Indiramma houses, among others.

Criticising Rao for not fulfilling his promises, he questioned where the jobs were that were promised to the people and accused the government of failing to address the issue of unemployment.

‘KCR afraid of Cong’s strength’

Revanth mocked the speech made by the chief minister in recent Assembly sessions. He claimed that Rao had praised the regime of former prime minister Manmohan Singh since he was afraid of Congress’ strength in the State and trying to make friends with the party.

He called KCR a big cheat and questioned how he had betrayed Congress after the announcement of Telangana. He criticised the CM for his inconsistent political views and actions.

Revanth also made allegations against local MLA Rega Kantha Rao. He accused the MLA of being a ‘big thief’ who was colluding with the ‘land, sand and party mafia’. He claimed that Kantha Rao had handed over the party office in Manuguru to the police force and filed illegal cases against party leaders.

He encouraged the people to give a “return gift” to Rega Kantha Rao in the upcoming elections.

He called for the people to vote for a change and for a leader who truly represents their interests and values. He accused the Centre under PM Modi and the State government under KCR of supporting corporate sectors and contractors instead of addressing the concerns of the people.

KHAMMAM: In a bold move, the president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), A Revanth Reddy, announced that if the Congress comes to power, they will provide gas cylinders to the poor in the State for just Rs 500. As part of the Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra, he visited Manuguru on Monday. Additionally, he said, the party would provide Rs 5 lakh to every financially backward family for the construction of houses. He urged tribal farmers to support Congress and promised to distribute pattas (land deeds) for podu lands after they come to power. Revanth accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of cheating the Godavari flood victims by making false promises to build homes for them. During his visit, he met the flood victims and expressed his solidarity. He asserted that Congress is dedicated to serving the people of all communities in the State. He also criticised the chief minister, calling him a big cheat who has deceived all sections of society and political parties. During the seventh day of the walkathon, Revanth walked from Gollagudem of Ashwapuram mandal to the Ambedkar Centre in Manuguru Mandal. Later, he addressed a public meeting in Gollapalli village under Manuguru Mandal. Accusing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi-led State government of cheating all sections of society over the last eight years, the TPCC chief appealed to the people frustrated with the current regime to consider Congress’ track record of serving the people in the past. KCR cheated everyone with fake assurances, alleges Revanth Revanth pointed out that the Congress government had provided several benefits to the people, including the Aarogyasri scheme and Indiramma houses, among others. Criticising Rao for not fulfilling his promises, he questioned where the jobs were that were promised to the people and accused the government of failing to address the issue of unemployment. ‘KCR afraid of Cong’s strength’ Revanth mocked the speech made by the chief minister in recent Assembly sessions. He claimed that Rao had praised the regime of former prime minister Manmohan Singh since he was afraid of Congress’ strength in the State and trying to make friends with the party. He called KCR a big cheat and questioned how he had betrayed Congress after the announcement of Telangana. He criticised the CM for his inconsistent political views and actions. Revanth also made allegations against local MLA Rega Kantha Rao. He accused the MLA of being a ‘big thief’ who was colluding with the ‘land, sand and party mafia’. He claimed that Kantha Rao had handed over the party office in Manuguru to the police force and filed illegal cases against party leaders. He encouraged the people to give a “return gift” to Rega Kantha Rao in the upcoming elections. He called for the people to vote for a change and for a leader who truly represents their interests and values. He accused the Centre under PM Modi and the State government under KCR of supporting corporate sectors and contractors instead of addressing the concerns of the people.