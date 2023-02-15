Home States Telangana

Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported

Train No.12727 (Visakhapatnam - Secunderabad) Godavari Express was derailed between Bibinagar to Ghatkesar.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Passengers travelling in Godavari Express woke up in shock when their train coming towards Hyderabad got derailed in the morning on Wednesday. 

According to officials, six coaches, such as S1- S4, GS and SLR, were derailed during the incident. However, no casualties/ injuries were reported. 

Passengers were cleared by the same train by detaching the derailed coaches. SCR has arranged a helpline number for details regarding passengers: (040 27786666).

