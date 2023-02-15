Home States Telangana

TBAL ships 1st vertical fin structure for Boeing 737

In 2021, TBAL added a new production line to manufacture complex vertical fin structures for the 737 family of airplanes.

Published: 15th February 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Boeing 777

Image of Boeing 777 aircraft used for Representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) has shipped the first vertical fin structure for the Boeing 737 aircraft from its state-of-the-art facility at Adibatla in Hyderabad. The vertical fin will be delivered to the Boeing manufacturing facility in Renton, Washington for integration into the final Boeing 737 aircraft.

In 2021, TBAL added a new production line to manufacture complex vertical fin structures for the 737 family of airplanes. The expansion marked a significant milestone for the joint venture. It also created additional employment opportunities while enabling skill development.

“Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited is an example of Boeing’s commitment towards co-development of integrated systems in aerospace and defence in India for the world, and a reflection of the country’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat capabilities. The speed and quality with which the first vertical fin has been manufactured is a testament to TBAL’s skilled workforce, engineering talent, and world-class manufacturing prowess.” said Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India.

“Successful shipment of the first vertical fin structure for the Boeing 737 aircraft is a result of the hard work and seamless collaboration by the teams at TBAL. This positions TBAL and India as an important manufacturing base in overall Boeing operations. We stay committed towards progression of indigenous aerospace manufacturing with a strong focus on quality and timely delivery,” said Sukaran Singh, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL).A vertical fin is a stabilizing surface mounted on the tail of an aircraft, providing stability and control to move the aircraft side to side, preventing side-slip, and maintaining a straight and level flight.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TBAL Boeing 737
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp