TBAL ships 1st vertical fin structure for Boeing 737

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) has shipped the first vertical fin structure for the Boeing 737 aircraft from its state-of-the-art facility at Adibatla in Hyderabad. The vertical fin will be delivered to the Boeing manufacturing facility in Renton, Washington for integration into the final Boeing 737 aircraft.

In 2021, TBAL added a new production line to manufacture complex vertical fin structures for the 737 family of airplanes. The expansion marked a significant milestone for the joint venture. It also created additional employment opportunities while enabling skill development.

“Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited is an example of Boeing’s commitment towards co-development of integrated systems in aerospace and defence in India for the world, and a reflection of the country’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat capabilities. The speed and quality with which the first vertical fin has been manufactured is a testament to TBAL’s skilled workforce, engineering talent, and world-class manufacturing prowess.” said Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India.

“Successful shipment of the first vertical fin structure for the Boeing 737 aircraft is a result of the hard work and seamless collaboration by the teams at TBAL. This positions TBAL and India as an important manufacturing base in overall Boeing operations. We stay committed towards progression of indigenous aerospace manufacturing with a strong focus on quality and timely delivery,” said Sukaran Singh, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL).A vertical fin is a stabilizing surface mounted on the tail of an aircraft, providing stability and control to move the aircraft side to side, preventing side-slip, and maintaining a straight and level flight.

