Home States Telangana

TSBIE floats fresh tender for digital evaluation of answer scripts

The last date for submission of the tender issued by the TSBIE earlier in January through e-procurement was February 13.

Published: 15th February 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Exams

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has decided to issue a fresh tender for the onscreen digital evaluation for the Intermediate Public Examination and Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination papers including the re-verification of answer scripts. The decision has been taken as only one company had participated in the tender issued earlier.

The last date for submission of the tender issued by the TSBIE earlier in January through e-procurement was February 13. The office opened the technical proposals of the said tender by 3 pm on Monday and found that only one firm, Magnetic Infotech Private Limited, has participated in the tender.

“It is observed that the firm Coempt Edutek Private Limited has not participated in the tender, which shows that the allegations made by under-suspension junior lecturer Dr P Madhusudan Reddy is baseless and defamatory,” TSBIE said.

The onscreen digital evaluation system involves scanning and uploading answer sheets of the students on a software platform where lecturers can evaluate by reading on a computer screen and award marks digitally. Some teachers’ organisations in the State opposed the move saying that nobody was informed about the decision and the evaluators had not been trained to evaluate the answer sheets of over 25 lakh students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSBIE answer scripts
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp