Hope BBC won’t bow down to pressure tactics: Asaduddin Owaisi

Published: 16th February 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the timing of I-T raids on offices of BBC as “absolutely wrong,” AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday hoped that the British broadcaster will not bow down to pressure tactics, and continue to show the truth to people.

Addressing then media at AIMIM headquarters in Darussalam, Owaisi observed that whenever it suited the BJP, especially during the emergency when their own leaders were listening to BBC radio while languishing in jails, praised BBC.Referring to Editor’s Guild and the Press Club of India condemning the I-T raids, Owaisi said that freedom of press was very important in a democracy.

Noting that there was no constitutional bar on appointing a retired judge like S Abdul Nazeer as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Owaisi however wondered why the former had accepted the post. “There are doubts which arise in the minds of the common man especially when the government is the biggest litigant in a case and you were presiding over that litigation. Such doubts should not have arisen and this will lead to many questions in the future,” he  said.

No decision on Mission 50

On Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi’s statement that AIMIM was contemplating contesting in 50 constituencies, he said that “no decision has been taken so far”, and that it was “too early to be make an announcement”.

Dismissing reports of BRS’ support for AIMIM in the Hyderabad local body MLC elections as mere speculation, he also down played the possibility of the ruling party entering into an alliance with Congress in the next Assembly elections, sarcastically asking: “where is Congress.”

