New facilities to come up at Telangana government hospital: Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said that a cathlab, chemo and radio therapy services would be made available at the Siddipet Government Hospital. After inaugurating a Basthi Dawakhana at Indiramma Colony, he said the hospital was providing medical treatment to the poor on par with those available in corporate hospitals in the State.

“The BRS government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is providing excellent medicare. A palliative centre and a five-bed ward for terminally ill cancer patients have been set up in the Siddipet government hospital. Apart from these, we have Amma Odi vehicle for pregnant women and infants, vehicle for terminally ill cancer patients, 108 ambulance service to provide emergency medical services besides Parampara to carry the bodies of poor dead patients from hospital to cremation grounds,” he said.Harish Rao asserted that the government’s goal was to create a healthy Telangana.

SIDDIPET: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said that a cathlab, chemo and radio therapy services would be made available at the Siddipet Government Hospital. After inaugurating a Basthi Dawakhana at Indiramma Colony, he said the hospital was providing medical treatment to the poor on par with those available in corporate hospitals in the State. “The BRS government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is providing excellent medicare. A palliative centre and a five-bed ward for terminally ill cancer patients have been set up in the Siddipet government hospital. Apart from these, we have Amma Odi vehicle for pregnant women and infants, vehicle for terminally ill cancer patients, 108 ambulance service to provide emergency medical services besides Parampara to carry the bodies of poor dead patients from hospital to cremation grounds,” he said.Harish Rao asserted that the government’s goal was to create a healthy Telangana.