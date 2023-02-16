Telangana Congress chargesheet calls Errabelli a ‘30% commission’ minister

By Express News Service

JANGAON: The Congress released a local chargesheet against Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Wednesday, the day TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra passed through Palakurthy constituency.

In the chargesheet, the grand old party alleged that Dayakar Rao has come to be known as a minister implementing “My commission 30% for any work in any State government” scheme.The chargesheet said that when the Congress was in power, Rs 360 crore was allocated for the completion of Chennur irrigation tank. But Dayakar Rao, after becoming a minister in the BRS government, inflated the project cost to Rs 700 crore and demanded Rs 250 crore as kickbacks from the contractors. This has led to the project becoming a non-starter, it said.

Accusing Dayakar Rao of being a land-grabber, the party said that he had occupied about 50 acres of land by changing the survey number of one parcel of land to 56 from 76 in Palakurthi Assembly constituency. This was one among several irregularities that Dayakar Rao had committed, Congress said its chargesheet.

‘Payoffs & kickbacks’

Referring to the appeal by sarpanches for the release of funds for panchayats, Dayakar Rao had once asked the sarpanches to pick up empty liquor bottles strewn around the village and sell them. He had asked them to utilise the proceeds for payment of bills, the chargesheet alleged.

The chargesheet said that if people of Thorrur are facing a shortage in supply of drinking water, it was because Dayakar Rao was insisting on payoffs for awarding works to augment water supply. It alleged that he was clearing Dalit Bandhu subsidy to those who consented to paying him as commission 30 per cent of the total financial assistance.

The chargesheet, referring to the proposals for construction of a 100-bed hospital and a degree college in Palakrurthy mandal, said that it was because of Dayakar Rao’s lack of interest that they remained on paper. It also found fault with the minister for not completing 2BHK houses in Manchuppula village for the Dalits which he promised in 2018.

Holding him responsible for the Textile Park proposal languishing in files, the chargesheet said as it had not been grounded and completed, youth could not get employment. It further alleged that he was sending the police after those who were questioning him and his brother why they were allowing release of contaminants from their poultry farms into lakes.

