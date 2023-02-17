Home States Telangana

Clear debts before cracking jokes on USD five trillion economy: FM

Earlier, Sitharaman participated in post budgetary session with trade, industry and commerce stakeholders.

Published: 17th February 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a post Budget press conference at National Media Centre, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With folded hands, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday requested Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao not to crack any jokes about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal to make India a $5 trillion economy.

While addressing a session on the Union Budget in Hyderabad, Sitharaman said the chief minister should clear the State’s debts, which increased from Rs 60,000 crore in 2014 to Rs 3 lakh crore, before cracking such jokes. Since he is the elected head of the State government, he should keep his position in mind and speak responsibly, she added.

Later, Sitharaman brought up the issue of the sanction of medical colleges in the State. “Before the setting up of medical colleges across the country, the Centre had asked the Telangana government to send the names of districts which don’t have any medical colleges. In response, the State proposed Karimnagar and Khammam, which already have such institutions. The State government, itself, doesn’t have proper data about medical colleges but is complaining that the Centre is not sanctioning medical or nursing colleges in Telangana,” she said.

Sitharaman informed that the grants-in-aid from the Centre to the State government since 2014 has been Rs 1.39 lakh crore. “With regards to railway infrastructure, the Centre has allotted Rs 4,418 crore in the 2023-24 Budget, while in 2022-23 Budget, Rs 3,048 crore was allotted. A Centre of Excellence will also be developed at the Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR), Hyderabad,” she mentioned.

The minister also announced a one-time new small savings scheme, Mahila Samman Savings Certificate. Under the initiative, people can deposit upto Rs 2 lakh in the name of women or girls for two years at a fixed interest rate of 7.5 per cent with a partial withdrawal option, she added.

Earlier, Sitharaman participated in post budgetary session with trade, industry and commerce stakeholders. At the event, she said that revamped credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs, proposed in the previous Budget, will take effect from April 1 through an infusion of Rs 9,000 crore in the corpus, which will enable additional collateral-free guaranteed credit of Rs 2 lakh crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman five trillion dollar economy
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp