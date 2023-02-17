Telangana leading in medical education, third in healthcare services: Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: With 19 medical seats per one lakh population, Telangana is now the leader in medical education and at third place in the country in terms of providing medical services to the people, Health Minister T Harish Rao said on Thursday.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for a 100-bed hospital in Yadagirigutta, the minister said: “Yadagirigutta is witnessing historic developments. This 100-bed hospital is part of that development. It will help in providing better medical services to local residents as well as devotees visiting this historic hill shrine.”

Speaking about medical colleges being set up in the State, he said: “In undivided AP, there were just three medical colleges in the region. Now, the number has increased to 26 colleges. MBBS seats in government colleges have increased from 850 to 2,915 and PG seats from 515 to 1,208. Along with number of private medical colleges, MBBS seats too have increased to 6,715 and PG seats to 2,548.”

“With 19 medical seats and seven PG seats per lakh population, Telangana is now the leader in medical education in the country. At the time of State formation, there were 1,400 oxygen beds. Now, we have 27,966 beds,” he said.

