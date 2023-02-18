Home States Telangana

Telangana wants 141 tmcft of Krishna waters

The TS officials also urged the KRMB to convene the full board meeting shortly, as the new chairman Shiva Nandan Kumar assumed charge recently.

Published: 18th February 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna water

Krishna water. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Irrigation engineer-in-chief C Muralidhar wanted the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to allow Telangana to utilise 141 tmcft water available in Krishna river. At a three-member committee meeting of the KRMB held here on Friday, the ENC alleged that the Andhra Pradesh utilised more than its quota in Krishna river this year. He demanded the Board should allow Telangana to utilise 141 tmcft water available in the river this year.

The Telangana officials also urged the KRMB to convene the full board meeting shortly, as the new chairman Shiva Nandan Kumar assumed charge recently. The three-member committee is likely to meet again in the first week of March to discuss the water utilisation. The TS officials urged the Board to be strict in determining the water utilisation by two states. AP officials skipped the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna waters Telangana
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp