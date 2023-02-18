Telangana wants 141 tmcft of Krishna waters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Irrigation engineer-in-chief C Muralidhar wanted the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to allow Telangana to utilise 141 tmcft water available in Krishna river. At a three-member committee meeting of the KRMB held here on Friday, the ENC alleged that the Andhra Pradesh utilised more than its quota in Krishna river this year. He demanded the Board should allow Telangana to utilise 141 tmcft water available in the river this year. The Telangana officials also urged the KRMB to convene the full board meeting shortly, as the new chairman Shiva Nandan Kumar assumed charge recently. The three-member committee is likely to meet again in the first week of March to discuss the water utilisation. The TS officials urged the Board to be strict in determining the water utilisation by two states. AP officials skipped the meeting.