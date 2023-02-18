Union Finance Minister’s allegations against BRS govt in Telangana lack substance: T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Stating that the allegations levelled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman against the BRS government lacked substance and were untrue, Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday said that the fact was that what the Centre has given to Telangana was “nothing”.

Condemning Sitharaman’s comments against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Harish said that the BRS supremo had laid bare the situation prevailing in the country during his speech in the Assembly.

The minister was addressing the gathering at a function to celebrate the birthday of the chief minister in Gajwel constituency.

“Union Ministers are trying to mislead the people on medical colleges by giving different versions,” Harish said. He said that the State government wanted medical colleges in Karimnagar and Khammam, but the Centre was adopting different policies for Telangana and other States. “We are questioning the injustice done to Telangana in sanctioning medical colleges. Telangana is made to suffer by not being provided funds due to it,” he said.“All we are asking is a government medical college. If the Centre refuses to give it, the State government will construct one in Warangal with our own funds,” Harish said.

“Finance Commission recommendations are cast aside. Funds are given to AP and not Telangana in the matter of GST funds. CAG has made it clear that Telangana has taken loans under Article 293 and is carrying out development works with it. In contrast, the BJP government has taken loans worth lakhs of crores which it is using for publicity and to service debt,” Harish said.

MEDAK: Stating that the allegations levelled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman against the BRS government lacked substance and were untrue, Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday said that the fact was that what the Centre has given to Telangana was “nothing”. Condemning Sitharaman’s comments against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Harish said that the BRS supremo had laid bare the situation prevailing in the country during his speech in the Assembly. The minister was addressing the gathering at a function to celebrate the birthday of the chief minister in Gajwel constituency. “Union Ministers are trying to mislead the people on medical colleges by giving different versions,” Harish said. He said that the State government wanted medical colleges in Karimnagar and Khammam, but the Centre was adopting different policies for Telangana and other States. “We are questioning the injustice done to Telangana in sanctioning medical colleges. Telangana is made to suffer by not being provided funds due to it,” he said.“All we are asking is a government medical college. If the Centre refuses to give it, the State government will construct one in Warangal with our own funds,” Harish said. “Finance Commission recommendations are cast aside. Funds are given to AP and not Telangana in the matter of GST funds. CAG has made it clear that Telangana has taken loans under Article 293 and is carrying out development works with it. In contrast, the BJP government has taken loans worth lakhs of crores which it is using for publicity and to service debt,” Harish said.