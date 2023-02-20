Home States Telangana

87 per cent GITAM tech students land jobs

The highest package of Rs 17.8 and Rs 14 LPA for two different job roles was offered by American multinational, Amazon.

GITAM University

GITAM University, Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Its raining jobs in GITAM School of Technology (SoT) in Hyderabad as about 87 per cent of eligible students have been selected for campus placement for the academic year 2022-23. Students are placed in reputed companies with an average package of Rs 5.17 lakh per annum (LPA).

The highest package of Rs 17.8 and Rs 14 LPA for two different job roles was offered by American multinational, Amazon. Celigo India, a world-class integration platform offered Rs 13 LPA.

Another multinational company (requested not to disclose its identity) offered a package of Rs 23 LPA to a student. The top recruiters in terms of job offers include Virtusa, TCS Digital, Bosch, Dell Technologies, Prodapt, Tech Systems, Kyndryl, ValueMomentum, and Hitachi Vantara Corporation, among others.

