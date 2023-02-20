Four Medak cops suspended for custodial death

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Bowing to pressure from various sections, the State government on Sunday suspended Medak town circle inspector Madhu, sub-inspector Rajasekhar, constables Prashanth and Pawan Kumar for the death of Md Qadir following alleged torture in police custody. Qadir was arrested in an alleged chain snatching case in Medak and he succumbed in Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday morning.

Following public outcry over an alleged attempt by the police department to save its officials, DGP Anjani Kumar ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident on Saturday. With MIM and other parties threatening to launch an agitation on Monday, demanding stringent punishment for the four police officials, Inspector General of Medak and Nizamabad S Chandrasekhar Reddy placed them under suspension on Sunday evening. MIM MLA Kausar Mohiuddin along with the victim’s family submitted a petition to SP Rohini Priyadarshini on Saturday, demanding the registration of criminal cases against the four police officials.

Cong, BJP join issue

BJP and Congress also joined the chorus for the suspension of the CI, SI and two constables for their alleged role in custodial death.

MEDAK: Bowing to pressure from various sections, the State government on Sunday suspended Medak town circle inspector Madhu, sub-inspector Rajasekhar, constables Prashanth and Pawan Kumar for the death of Md Qadir following alleged torture in police custody. Qadir was arrested in an alleged chain snatching case in Medak and he succumbed in Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday morning. Following public outcry over an alleged attempt by the police department to save its officials, DGP Anjani Kumar ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident on Saturday. With MIM and other parties threatening to launch an agitation on Monday, demanding stringent punishment for the four police officials, Inspector General of Medak and Nizamabad S Chandrasekhar Reddy placed them under suspension on Sunday evening. MIM MLA Kausar Mohiuddin along with the victim’s family submitted a petition to SP Rohini Priyadarshini on Saturday, demanding the registration of criminal cases against the four police officials. Cong, BJP join issue BJP and Congress also joined the chorus for the suspension of the CI, SI and two constables for their alleged role in custodial death.