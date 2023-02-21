Gland Pharma plans Rs 400 crore expansion in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gland Pharma Limited on Monday announced that it would invest over Rs 400 crore in its existing biopharmaceutical facility in Genome Valley to expand its capabilities to manufacture biologicals, biosimilars, antibodies and recombinant insulin. The move is expected to generate more than 500 jobs. The company established its facility last February with an investment of Rs 300 crore and had recruited over 200 skilled and semi-skilled individuals to kick start its operations. IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao greets Gland Pharma CEO Srinivas SaduCurrently, the company has eight manufacturing units in India with a finished formulation capacity of 1,000 million units. These include four facilities with 28 production lines for finished formulations and four Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) facilities, including the one in Genome Valley for biopharmaceutical drug substance (DS). The decision to expand its facility is envisaged to meet national and international regulations to be followed in the manufacturing of biological products as applicable under the GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) guidelines. Gland Pharma CEO Srinivas Sadu said, “We are delighted to collaborate with the Government of Telangana on its vision of making the State a global pharmaceutical hub, by expanding our Bio-Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) facilities in Shamirpet. This project investment is estimated to be about Rs 400 crore and expected to generate employment to about 500 personnel.” State IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that he is excited about the company’s expansion in the Genome Valley and that it demonstrates the strength of the life sciences ecosystem in the city and Genome Valley.