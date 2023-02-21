Home States Telangana

TSRTC AC sleeper buses to ply on roads from next month

TSRTC

For reprentational purpose

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is set to launch hi-tech AC sleeper buses ‘Lahari’ for the first time in the State from next month to provide better and quality services to the passengers. About 16 new AC sleeper buses will be operated to Bengaluru, Hubli, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Chennai.

On Monday, TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar, inspected the new AC sleeper bus at Bus Bhavan and interacted with the officials about the facilities being provided to the passengers in the buses. He instructed them to take steps to start the operation of these buses as soon as possible. Sajjanar expressed the hope that the TSRTC AC sleeper buses would be well received by the passengers.

The 12-metre long buses have 30 berths — 15 lower and 15 upper. Reading lamps have been installed at each berth. For the safety of the passengers, AC sleeper buses are equipped with vehicle tracking system and panic button. They will be connected to the TSRTC control room.

This apart, WiFi facility is also available for the convenience of passengers. Apart from being equipped with two CCTV cameras each, the buses have reverse parking assistance cameras and front and rear LED boards to display the details of destinations.

Another important feature in these hi-tech buses is Fire Detection Suppression System (FDSS) to detect and prevent fire accidents. They also have a public address system to convey information to the passengers.

