Home States Telangana

Two held for circulation, printing of counterfeit currency notes

According to the police, Kasturi Ramesh Babu, the prime accused, was arrested by Gopalauram police in September 2022 for printing and circulating fake currency.

Published: 21st February 2023 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Fake currency notes

Fake currency notes. (Representational photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Task Force and South Zone team, in a joint operation with Chandrayangutta police, on Monday apprehended two persons who were allegedly involved in the printing and circulation of counterfeit currency in Telangana as well as other States.

The police seized counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 27 lakh, a printer and a laminator from the arrested persons who were identified as Hassan Bin Hamood, 31, an auto driver, and a resident of Falaknuma, and Rameshwari, a resident of Kosgi, of Narayanpet district.

Task Force DCP Sabarish P briefs the media on the
fake Indian currency racket in Hyderabad on Monday|
Vinay Madapu

One more accused, Kasturi Ramesh Babu (35), is at large. The police said that the accused were wanted for similar cases registered in different police stations in the city.

According to the police, Kasturi Ramesh Babu, the prime accused, was arrested by Gopalauram police in September 2022 for printing and circulating fake currency. While serving a jail term, he became acquainted with Hassan Bin Hamood. Both of them hatched a plan to print and circulate counterfeit currency.

After being released from jail, Ramesh Babu and his family shifted to Tandur, where they continued their illegal activity printing fake Rs 500 notes. They used a green foil to replicate the security thread in the original Rs 500 note. When they attempted to circulate the fake currency in Gujarat, they were arrested by the police there in January this year. Subsequently, according to DCP (crime),  Dr Shabarish P Rameshwari, the sister of Ramesh Babu, contacted Hassan Bin Hamood and shifted the fake currency-making machinery to Chandrayangutta.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
counterfeit currency
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp