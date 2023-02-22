Home States Telangana

AINU doctors remove giant non-functioning kidney from 47-year-old

The doctors noted that the patient’s condition is rapidly improving, and he is now able to eat regular food and is gaining healthy weight.

Published: 22nd February 2023 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Kidney

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Doctors at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) announced on Tuesday that they had successfully removed a non-functioning kidney from a 47-year-old patient that had expanded to a size of almost 90 centimetres in diameter, and was carrying 20 litres of urine or fluid waste.

The male patient from the West Godavari region had ignored his symptoms of frequent pains and abdominal swelling for over a decade, which resulted in the compression of other vital organs in his body.

The medical team planned and executed the treatment process with great expertise, ensuring the best possible outcome and minimising the risk of potential hemodynamic instability.

Dr Syed Mohammad Ghouse, Senior Consultant Urologist at AINU, explained that the enlargement of the left kidney caused a dislocation of the intestine and other vital organs from their natural locations, resulting in the patient’s enlarged abdomen.

The patient was kept under observation for three days before being discharged, and the AINU team of experts continues to monitor his progress closely even after his release. The doctors noted that the patient’s condition is rapidly improving, and he is now able to eat regular food and is gaining healthy weight.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology kidney
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp