AINU doctors remove giant non-functioning kidney from 47-year-old

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Doctors at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) announced on Tuesday that they had successfully removed a non-functioning kidney from a 47-year-old patient that had expanded to a size of almost 90 centimetres in diameter, and was carrying 20 litres of urine or fluid waste.

The male patient from the West Godavari region had ignored his symptoms of frequent pains and abdominal swelling for over a decade, which resulted in the compression of other vital organs in his body.

The medical team planned and executed the treatment process with great expertise, ensuring the best possible outcome and minimising the risk of potential hemodynamic instability.

Dr Syed Mohammad Ghouse, Senior Consultant Urologist at AINU, explained that the enlargement of the left kidney caused a dislocation of the intestine and other vital organs from their natural locations, resulting in the patient’s enlarged abdomen.

The patient was kept under observation for three days before being discharged, and the AINU team of experts continues to monitor his progress closely even after his release. The doctors noted that the patient’s condition is rapidly improving, and he is now able to eat regular food and is gaining healthy weight.

