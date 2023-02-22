Home States Telangana

Kaushik Reddy apologises for remarks against Guv Tamilisai

It may be recalled here that Kaushik Reddy alleged that the Governor was ‘sitting on the government Bills’ and not giving her consent.

MLC Kaushik Reddy appears before the National Commission for Women on Tuesday

MLC Kaushik Reddy appears before the National Commission for Women on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy tendered an apology to the National Commission for Women chairman Rekha Sharma in Delhi on Tuesday for his derogatory remarks against Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

He tendered an apology and also assured that he would send a written apology to the Governor. It may be recalled here that Kaushik Reddy alleged that the Governor was ‘sitting on the government Bills’ and not giving her consent.

“@NCWIndia held a hearing today in the matter of MLC Kaushik Reddy whom the Commission had sent a notice on the derogatory remarks made against Hon’ble Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. Mr Reddy appeared in person and apologised to the Commission. He also said that he will be tendering an apology in writing to the Governor with a copy to the Commission”, the NCW later tweeted.

