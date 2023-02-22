Telangana government initiates steps to end woes of Dharani-hit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For those affected by the Dharani portal glitches, there is finally light at the end of the tunnel, with the CCLA announcing meetings with stakeholders to hear their grievances. About two years ago, the State government rolled out an integrated land records management system – Dharani portal – claiming that it would solve the existing issues in the land administration.

Though the new system has addressed land mutation, one of the main issues which used to arise in conventional registration methods, it has overlooked several essential features of land administration which are now leading out to be civil and legal disputes.

Sayappa of Vikarabad district holds three acres of land, assigned to him by the State government some 30 years ago. Sayappa continued to hold the title deeds and other legal rights till Dharani was launched. Once Dharani went online, the portal displayed other names against Sayappa’s land records. Since then, Sayappa has been running pillar to post.

This is not an isolated case.

Incidentally, even if the authorities are inclined to make the changes required, there is no option available on the Dharani portal to update the records of assigned lands. This has led to rumours that some people are “managing” to get their na-mes enrolled in the land records using ‘by-numbers’ by virtue of their political connections.

With applications seeking corrections or updation pertaining to Aadhaar, assigned land, prohibited land, Sada Bainama, change of method of succession, and Pahani among many other issues flooding in at every possible forum connected to land administration, the State government seems to have focused on addressing the technical issues in Dharani.CCLA Navin Mittal has undertaken the task of studying issues at the ground level by holding a series of meetings with stakeholders at the district-level.

