Home States Telangana

Telangana objects to Tungabhadra water diversion proposal by AP govt

Telangana has objected by addressing letters to Tungabhadra Board and KRMB.

Published: 22nd February 2023 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana's Irrigation officials have opposed a proposal for construction of a parallel canal from Tungabhadra foreshore by Andhra Pradesh.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Objecting to a fresh proposal by the Andhra Pradesh government to divert two tmcft of water from the Tungabhadra Right Bank Low-Level Canal (TB RB LLC) to Tungabhadra Right Bank High-Level Canal (TB RB HLC), Telangana Irrigation officials wrote a letter to Tungabhadra Board to reject the proposal at once.

In contravention to the Tribunal Awards, AP has been utilising water for the KC canal from Krishna river via Srisailam and swapping that quantum of water to the TB RB HLC from Tungabhadra Dam, officials said.  Telangana has objected by addressing letters to Tungabhadra Board and KRMB. Later, in addition to swapping KC canal water to TB RB HLC, now the AP government has proposed to swap the TB RB LLC water to TB RB HLC, which is also in contravention of the Tribunal Award, officials added.

It must be noted that the TB RB LLC has been already utilising its entitled pro rata share from the Tungabhadra Dam and additionally using Tungabhadra river water for the same ayacut from unauthorised Guru Raghavendra Lift Irrigation Schemes, jeopardising Telangana interests at RDS, Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects, officials informed the Tungabhadra Board secretary.

“Diversion of two tmcft from regulated releases of KC Canal and further proposal of diversion of two tmcft from TB RB LLC to TB RB HLC (total four tmcft) by Andhra Pradesh is not agreeable to Telangana when there is a clear violation of the Tribunal Award. It is requested to reject the proposal of AP immediately,” Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation) C Muralidhar said in the letter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government Tungabhadra Board TB RB LLC TB RB HLC
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp