Telangana objects to Tungabhadra water diversion proposal by AP govt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Objecting to a fresh proposal by the Andhra Pradesh government to divert two tmcft of water from the Tungabhadra Right Bank Low-Level Canal (TB RB LLC) to Tungabhadra Right Bank High-Level Canal (TB RB HLC), Telangana Irrigation officials wrote a letter to Tungabhadra Board to reject the proposal at once.

In contravention to the Tribunal Awards, AP has been utilising water for the KC canal from Krishna river via Srisailam and swapping that quantum of water to the TB RB HLC from Tungabhadra Dam, officials said. Telangana has objected by addressing letters to Tungabhadra Board and KRMB. Later, in addition to swapping KC canal water to TB RB HLC, now the AP government has proposed to swap the TB RB LLC water to TB RB HLC, which is also in contravention of the Tribunal Award, officials added.

It must be noted that the TB RB LLC has been already utilising its entitled pro rata share from the Tungabhadra Dam and additionally using Tungabhadra river water for the same ayacut from unauthorised Guru Raghavendra Lift Irrigation Schemes, jeopardising Telangana interests at RDS, Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects, officials informed the Tungabhadra Board secretary.

“Diversion of two tmcft from regulated releases of KC Canal and further proposal of diversion of two tmcft from TB RB LLC to TB RB HLC (total four tmcft) by Andhra Pradesh is not agreeable to Telangana when there is a clear violation of the Tribunal Award. It is requested to reject the proposal of AP immediately,” Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation) C Muralidhar said in the letter.

