HDFC Standard Life told to pay customer Rs 6.5 lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Consumers Disputes Redressal Commission has directed HDFC Standard Life, Begumpet branch, to pay Rs 6.5 lakh to Mohd Nasiruddin Idrees, for deficiency in service and negligence. He raised a claim for reimbursement for the same amount which was repudiated stating that his past history of hypertension with CAA-Post PTCA-2 stents in April 2016, was not disclosed at the time of inception of the policy.

The complainant submitted a copy of the discharge summary showing the history of hypertension with CAD post. He underwent kidney transplantation surgery in 2018 in the AINU. Later, he made a claim for the above said surgery and submitted the necessary medical records. Though the complainant paid premiums regularly for three years and disclosed his medical history, the company not only repudiated the claim but also cancelled the policy of the complaint on the ground of “non-disclosure”.

Supporting the entitlement of the complainant for reimbursement, the forum directed HDFC Standard Life to pay Rs 6,50,000 to the complainant along with interest of eight per cent interest per annum from the date of surgery till realisation and Rs 10,000 towards costs and time for compliance given was six weeks.

