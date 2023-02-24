Home States Telangana

BJP skips Hyderabad Local Authorities MLC poll

MIM candidate for Hyderabad Local Bodies MLC constituency Mirza Rahmath Baig also filed three sets of his nomination papers on Thursday.

Published: 24th February 2023 07:49 AM

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that its long-standing contention that the BRS and MIM were friends has been proven by the fact that the pink party has openly offered its support to the MIM candidate, the BJP on Thursday said that it would not field a candidate for the Hyderabad Local Authorities MLC constituency.

“KCR first said that BRS will be out of the fray in both the elections. It was an indication that he wanted to repay the favour done by the Communist parties to BRS in the Munugode byelection, by abstaining from the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ MLC election. It is now clear that the Left parties, MIM and BRS will be sailing in the same boat in the next Assembly elections,” said BJP State vice-president NVSS Prabhakar. He said that “the unholy and politically opportunistic friendship” stood exposed before the people.

Meanwhile, A Venkata Narayan Reddy who is being supported by the BJP for the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ MLC constituency election, filed two sets of nomination papers on Thursday. Accompanied by BJP national vice-president DK Aruna, former MLC N Ramchander Rao and other leaders, he took out a rally from Basheerbagh to GHMC office and filed his nomination papers.

MIM candidate for Hyderabad Local Bodies MLC constituency Mirza Rahmath Baig also filed three sets of his nomination papers on Thursday. He was accompanied by MIM Floor leader in the Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi and others. Apart from Baig, only one more candidate filed his nomination papers for the election.

According to the information released by the returning officer on the final day of the nominations on Thursday, 21 candidates filed nominations for Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ Constituency.

Strengthening the party at the grassroots-level

BJP leaders believe that the above strategy will help the party add some muscle to the skeletal structure of the party, in addition to creating an army of party workers at the grassroots-level to take on the BRS in the coming elections.

