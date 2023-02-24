Human vs dog rights conflict: Is there a solution?

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The recent death of a four-year-old boy, Pradeep, who was mauled by stray dogs, has sparked anger against municipal authorities and triggered a debate on the recurring conflict between the lives and rights of humans and dogs. Activists and cynophiles have called for a scientific approach to address the issue, such as sterilisation, creating public awareness, and opening animal shelters. However, there are concerns about the practicality of these solutions, with an estimated 6 to 7 lakh stray dogs in Hyderabad alone. The issue is not limited to Telangana but also affects several other states. Large-scale sterilisation According to the Central government’s official data, Telangana alone reported 1,67,774 animal bite cases in 2019, 66,782 cases in 2020, and 54,995 cases in 2021. Dog lovers suggest that sterilisation could be the solution, but there are questions about its practicality. For instance, the average sterilisation rate in the US is 57.1%, and in the UK, it is 54%. Can Hyderabad sterilise approximately 5 lakh dogs? Dispelling apprehensions on sterilisation, Srilakshmi Bhopal, an activist with the All for Animals Foundation, says, “With the collective responsibility of the public, we can sterilise all the stray dogs in Hyderabad.” She admits that the idea of running care homes for dogs is not feasible, as there are lakhs of them on the roads. Is euthanasia an option? Prior to the enactment of the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001, the State used to euthanise stray dogs when their population posed a threat to humans. Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960 made all animal cruelty a criminal offence. The existing procedures that allow birth control of stray dogs are sterilisation and vaccination. The judiciary has also weighed in on the issue. The Kerala High Court ruled that human rights prevail when there is a conflict with dog rights. The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court directed that no citizen shall feed or attempt to feed stray dogs in public places, gardens, etc and directed the Municipal Corporation to ensure that no such feeding was allowed at any place except the homes of people who feed the strays. It further directed dog lovers to adopt stray dogs if interested. No feeding However, this judgment was stayed by the Supreme Court. In the All India Animal Welfare Association and others Vs Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation case in 2007, the full bench of the Bombay High Court directed that there should be no feeding of stray dogs in public places, including beaches of Mumbai. The public and political parties have also reacted to the issue. When Hyderabad Mayor suggested that dogs attack humans because they are hungry, the Congress complained to the State Human Rights Commission, and Twitter went into a frenzy. Share your views In conclusion, we invite readers to share their observations on their take on adoption, sterilisation, and destruction of stray dogs. We must decide whether to prioritise human lives or dog lives and find the best way to control the dogs. Should euthanasia be brought back, or should the State open a shelter home to host lakhs of stray dogs? How many of you are ready to adopt stray dogs? Please share your thoughts with us by writing to cityexpresshyd@newindianexpress.com or tweet using hashtags #TNIEHyd #HyderabadStrayDogsMenace #ForBetterHyderabad and our Twitter handle @XpressHyderabad. HOW TO AVOID DOG MENACE The State government has instructed all municipalities to implement the following measures to curb the stray dog menace ABC: The municipalities must make arrangements to enhance the capacity of Animal Birth Control (ABC) by taking the following steps: Increase the number of dog-catching teams More vehicles to attend to all complaints from citizens Achieve 100% sterilisation of street dogs Quick Assessment: Identification of high-density stray dog areas and mapping the spots where dog-bite incidents are reported frequently. Resident welfare associations are expected to help identify such spots Helpline: Helpline number (040-21111111) and mobile applications such as ‘My GHMC App’ and ‘Citizen Buddy’ must be publicised for reporting aggressive or unsterilised dogs. Meat shops: Chicken/mutton shops must be discouraged from throwing the waste in open; hotels and functional halls must also be warned against such practice. ULBs must take stringent action against the offenders Education: A programme should be taken up in all schools to educate children about appropriate behaviour while coming across stray dogs