Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka likely to contest for CWC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is likely to contest for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) membership, if there is an election during the three-day AICC plenary set to commence in Raipur, Chhattisgarh from Friday.

A majority of AICC members from Telangana are ready to vote in his favour, if he contests, according to sources. Vikramarka’s enthusiasm comes at a time when the Congress is looking for a generation-next leader to infuse new energy in the party.

The CWC is the top decision-making body in the grand old party. If there is an election, the AICC members from the electoral college will elect the 12 members to the CWC.

It is widely being speculated that KVP Ramachander Rao is likely to be elected to the CWC from Telangana if no one else contests. However, the party leaders from Telangana are hostile to this speculation.

