Medical student suicide attempt: Garland Governor carried was for temple, not Preethi

The release further stated that misinformation had been spread in certain electronic media about the presence of the garland in the Governor’s vehicle during this visit.

Published: 25th February 2023 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

'Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visited Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narsimha Swamy temple and participated in the annual Brahmotsavams on Friday.'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the allegations by some medical students on Friday that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan carried a garland of flowers with her when she visited medico Preethi, who is undergoing treatment at NIMS, the Raj Bhavan clarified that the garland was meant for Khairatabad Hanuman.

According to a press release from the Raj Bhavan, the Governor had visited NIMS directly from Puducherry on Thursday to meet the medical PG student who attempted suicide at Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal. She also consoled Preethi’s family members.

The release further stated that misinformation had been spread in certain electronic media about the presence of the garland in the Governor’s vehicle during this visit. The Raj Bhavan condemned the misinformation and clarified that it is a tradition for the Governor to visit the Hanuman temple in Khairatabad whenever she returns to the Raj Bhavan from other places. As part of this tradition, a garland of flowers was placed in the car to be offered at the temple.

The press release also mentioned that the Governor prayed for the speedy recovery of the medical student at the Hanuman temple. The Raj Bhavan has urged people to understand the Governor’s visit to NIMS in the right earnest and with proper perspective.

