Schedule for TS EAMCET, TS PGECET announced

HYDERABAD: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on Friday announced the schedule of State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) and State Post-graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET). The government has announced that no weightage will be given to marks obtained in Intermediate examination. A government order in this regard will be issued in the next 2-3 days.

TS EAMCET will be conducted between May 7 and 9, and Agriculture and Medicine exam between May 10 and 11 in two sessions. Various undergraduate professional courses for which TS EAMCET will be conducted are BE, BTech, BTech in Bio-Tech, Diary Technology, Agricultural Engineering, Food Technology, B Pharmacy, BSc Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, BVSc & AH, BFSc, Pharm-D and B.Sc Nursing.

Registration fee for TS EAMCET is Rs 500 for SC/ST students appearing for either Engineering or Agriculture and Medical, and Rs 900 for other students. TS PGCET will be conducted between May 29 and June 1.Various full-time courses for which the exam will be conducted include ME, MTech, M Pharm, M Arch, and Graduate-level Pharm D (PB). Registration fee is Rs 1,100. For the SC/ST students, only Rs 600 will be charged.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be conducted for admission into the first year of undergraduate professional courses in the universities, private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2023-24.

According to the schedule, notification for both exams will be issued by February 28. Submission of online application will commence on March 3. Students can submit the application without a late fee till April 4 for EAMCET and till April 30 for PGCET.

No weightage for Intermediate grades

