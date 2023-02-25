Telangana state to establish Biopharma Hub

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is planning to establish a Biopharma Hub (B-Hub), a first-of-its-kind growth centre and biopharma scale-up manufacturing facility in India, IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao announced on Friday. Hyderabad has been the leading biological production centre in the country with its key players like Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Biological E, Bharat Biotech, Shantha Biotech, Aurobindo, Hetero, Gland Pharma and Virchow Biotech.

“We are also making investments in the cell and gene therapy space and are working towards establishing an institute of curative medicine in Hyderabad with the aim to provide affordable development and commercialisation of the new age curative therapies, particularly cell and gene therapy, for diseases prevalent in India,” the minister said.

“Telangana contributes to about 40 per cent of India’s pharma production and is home to more than 1,000 life sciences companies, with greater development expected in future. We are the only region in the world to have more than 200 FDA-approved sites for pharmaceutical manufacturing,” he added.

