Telangana state, UNICEF to set up Y-Hub for youth and adolescents in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing with its efforts to strengthen Telangana’s innovation ecosystem, the State government has signed a Statement of Intent with UNICEF India to set up Y-Hub — an exclusive innovation hub in Hyderabad to foster innovation and entrepreneurial skills in youth and the adolescent.

First such centre to be established in the country, it will promote problem-solving, creativity and design thinking, 21st-century skills, innovation, and entrepreneurship among young people in the State. Though the framework of Y-Hub was launched a few months ago, a Statement of Intent was signed between the State government, UNICEF India and YuWaah on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said: “This is truly a historic moment for the youth and innovation ecosystem of Telangana. We are happy to partner with UNICEF India to strengthen the efforts of promoting innovation and entrepreneurship from school age. Through Y-Hub, we will ensure our youth continuously innovates in a joyful manner and we will curate experiential methodologies for them to become tomorrow’s problem solvers.”

“The hub aims to cultivate innovation by engaging schools, colleges, and civic organisations of Telangana to serve every child and youth. It will serve as a bridge between young innovators and the wider ecosystem, connecting them with government agencies, corporates, academia and others,” he added.

Cynthia McCaffrey, UNICEF India Representative, said” “The Telangana Y-Hub is envisioned as an innovation and incubation hub that nurtures young innovators and potential entrepreneurs. It provides a platform for them to learn, get inspired, innovate and collaborate as active change agents.”

