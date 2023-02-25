Home States Telangana

Telangana state, UNICEF to set up Y-Hub for youth and adolescents in Hyderabad

First such centre to be established in the country, it will promote problem-solving, creativity and design thinking, 21st-century skills, innovation, and entrepreneurship among young people.

Published: 25th February 2023 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing with its efforts to strengthen Telangana’s innovation ecosystem, the State government has signed a Statement of Intent with UNICEF India to set up Y-Hub — an exclusive innovation hub in Hyderabad to foster innovation and entrepreneurial skills in youth and the adolescent.

First such centre to be established in the country, it will promote problem-solving, creativity and design thinking, 21st-century skills, innovation, and entrepreneurship among young people in the State.  Though the framework of Y-Hub was launched a few months ago, a Statement of Intent was signed between the State government, UNICEF India and YuWaah on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said: “This is truly a historic moment for the youth and innovation ecosystem of Telangana. We are happy to partner with UNICEF India to strengthen the efforts of promoting innovation and entrepreneurship from school age. Through Y-Hub, we will ensure our youth continuously innovates in a joyful manner and we will curate experiential methodologies for them to become tomorrow’s problem solvers.”

“The hub aims to cultivate innovation by engaging schools, colleges, and civic organisations of Telangana to serve every child and youth. It will serve as a bridge between young innovators and the wider ecosystem, connecting them with government agencies, corporates, academia and others,” he added.

Cynthia McCaffrey, UNICEF India Representative, said” “The Telangana Y-Hub is envisioned as an innovation and incubation hub that nurtures young innovators and potential entrepreneurs. It provides a platform for them to learn, get inspired, innovate and collaborate as active change agents.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UNICEF Y Hub UNICEF India
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp