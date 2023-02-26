BSV to set up injectable facility in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the leading vaccine manufacturers in the country, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV) is planning to set up a state-of-the-art injectable facility in Hyderabad. The company has acquired 10 acres of land in Genome Valley, the life sciences hub, which is India’s first organised cluster for life sciences R&D and clean manufacturing activities. It is estimated that BSV will need around Rs 200 crore for establishing the injectable facility. During a chat with TNIE, Sanjiv Navangul, MD & CEO, BSV said that the facility will be ready in three years.

According to him, it will be one on the lines of Ambernath facility in Maharashtra which is involved in the manufacture of general categories of products, human biological and equine biological products, thrombolytic categories of products and urinary hormone products. Each has four dedicated injectable lines.

This was announced on the last day of BioAsia 2023, which was concluded by the valedictory session by IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao in which he said this year’s event was the biggest among all with the participation of over 2,500 delegates, 175 exhibitors and startups and representatives 50 countries. Sanjiv went on to say that they will keep looking for opportunities in Hyderabad, which has a good ecosystem for pharma and life sciences.

No hassles in getting nod for projects in TS: BSV MD

“Telangana is a progressive government in the country and KT Rama Rao himself is involved so much. There are no hassles for any permissions and clearances,” he elaborated. He said that they are looking for R&D and talking with National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education And Research (NIPER), Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and other institutes for the purpose. The facility coming up in Genome Valley will be good in size, he added.

Sanjiv highlighted the benefit of establishing the facility in Hyderabad as it offers a large cluster for life sciences and a lot of talent is available here where one need not struggle for the manpower. For over 5 decades now, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV) has used scientific resources to develop a range of biological, biotech and pharmaceutical products. The company influences patient outcomes in the therapeutic areas of women’s health and critical care and IUI-IVF.

