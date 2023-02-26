Telangana Congress seniors optimistic about making it to CWC

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

HYDERABAD: With the party authorising AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate members to the Congress Working Committee (CWC), its highest decision-making body, some senior party leaders from Telangana are now expecting the responsibility. Their optimism stems from the fact that they have been loyal to the party and meet the criteria required to be a CWC member.

Leaders like former MPs KVP Ramchandar Rao, V Hanumantha Rao and Mallu Ravi, former ministers Ponnala Lakshmaiah and Shabbir Ali, sitting MPs N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and MLA Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka, are among those expecting to be selected.

According to Congress sources, the party has amended its nomination process, reserving 50% of the seats for members from BC, SC, ST and Minority communities as well as youth leaders. The other 50% will be allocated to senior party members who have been unflinchingly loyal.

V Hanumantha Rao and Ponnala Laksmaiah are expected to be nominated for the BC quota, while Mallu Ravi is expected to be nominated under SC quota. Seethakka fits the bill under the ST quota, and Shabbir Ali the Minority quota. However, it is uncertain how Kharge will finalise the members. In the other 50% quota, Uttam, Venkat Reddy and KVP can fancy themselves as front-runners for the post. Venkat Reddy is expecting a CWC post after being denied the TPCC president post.

On the other hand, Uttam is banking on his experience, having served as TPCC chief. After making way for A Revanth Reddy as TPCC chief, he has not been given a party post, and his followers believe that he may be accommodated in the CWC.

KVP was a close associate of late chief minister YS Rajashekhar Reddy and has been loyal to the party. He is expecting to be nominated due to his connections in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. If KVP is accommodated in the CWC, no one else will be nominated from the Telugu states.

Incidentally, Shabbir Ali, Mallu Ravi and Seethakka are considered to be closely associated with Revanth Reddy, while senior party leaders like Uttam, Venkat Reddy, Ponnala, V Hanumantha Rao and KVP are hoping to be selected. The race for the CWC member post is captivating, and it remains to be seen who will finally make it to the party’s top-most panel.



