Home States Telangana

Telangana: Woman medico who attempted suicide after being harassed by senior, dies

The student of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), Preethi resorted to the extreme step after being harassed by second-year post-graduate student Md Saif.

Published: 26th February 2023 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The PG medical student Dharavathi Preethi, 26, who was hospitalized after she attempted suicide, succumbed at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Sunday night.

According to a report, mild tension prevailed at the hospital as slogans were being raised demanding justice for the deceased doctor. Since Sunday evening, various tribal organisations had gathered at the hospital demanding justice for Dr Preethi. 

The student of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), Preethi resorted to the extreme step after being harassed by her senior, second-year post-graduate student Md Saif.

Saif was arrested by the Mattewada police on Friday. He was booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Saif has been reportedly harassing Preethi since December 2022, a month after she joined PG Anaesthesia. According to Warangal Commissioner of Police A V Ranganath, Saif was shifted to Khammam Jail after being produced before the IIIrd Judicial First Class Magistrate in Warangal.

Preethi’s father, Narender, had said that his daughter was ragged by her seniors. He demanded a proper investigation into the cause of her suicide.

ALSO READ | Medical student suicide attempt: Juniors put up with ragging for fear of being marked

Dharavathi Narender, an SI in the Railway Police Force (RPF), Warangal, received a call from his daughter on Wednesday, complaining that her senior, identified as Dr Saif, was harassing her to work extra hours and not permitting her even to go to the washroom during duty hours in the MGM Hospital. Following this, he spoke to the Mattewada police over the phone and asked them to look into the matter. 

Meanwhile, the state government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh. Health Minister T Harish Rao expressed his condolences over Preethi’s death. In a statement released on Sunday evening, he said, “We were hoping for Preethi to come back healthy but she went to the world of no return. The State government stands by her family.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide SC/ST act
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp