Nizam’s relatives donate necklace to Yadadri temple

By Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: Princess Begum Sahiba Esra Birgan on Sunday presented a gold chain worth Rs 6 lakh and weighing 67 grams to the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on behalf of the family of the Nizam. The gold necklace was handed over to the temple Executive Officer Geetha by Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA) vice-chairman Kishan Rao. The temple is presently holding its first Brahmotsavams after renovation.

