Home States Telangana

NTR made rice part of diet in Telangana: TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu

Stating that TDP not just ensured self-esteem, but self-confidence, Naidu said that the understanding of government is to be administration and regularisation.

Published: 27th February 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The people of Telangana shifted to eating rice from porridges made from pulses and millets only after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) came to power, said party national president N  Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday.  He was speaking at the launching of the Intintiki TDP (TDP for every household) programme at the NTR Bhavan here.

“People of Telangana used to eat jonnalu (Sorghum), raghulu (finger millets) and sajjalu (pearl millets) before the TDP came to power. They started eating rice only after former chief minister NT Rama Rao rolled out the Rs 2-a-kg rice scheme. It was the foundation for food security in the country,” Naidu claimed.
He also said that TDP was the reason behind the improvement in the living standards of the people of Telangana.

Stating that TDP not just ensured self-esteem, but self-confidence, Naidu said that the understanding of government is to be administration and regularisation. “TDP introduced welfare for the first time in the country, setting an example to follow for the whole country,” he said.

Stating that the TDP will exist forever, Naidu said that the party will remain in the hearts of the people.
Later, Naidu distributed campaign material to the party’s district level leadership.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NTR Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp