NTR made rice part of diet in Telangana: TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The people of Telangana shifted to eating rice from porridges made from pulses and millets only after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) came to power, said party national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday. He was speaking at the launching of the Intintiki TDP (TDP for every household) programme at the NTR Bhavan here.

“People of Telangana used to eat jonnalu (Sorghum), raghulu (finger millets) and sajjalu (pearl millets) before the TDP came to power. They started eating rice only after former chief minister NT Rama Rao rolled out the Rs 2-a-kg rice scheme. It was the foundation for food security in the country,” Naidu claimed.

He also said that TDP was the reason behind the improvement in the living standards of the people of Telangana.

Stating that TDP not just ensured self-esteem, but self-confidence, Naidu said that the understanding of government is to be administration and regularisation. “TDP introduced welfare for the first time in the country, setting an example to follow for the whole country,” he said.

Stating that the TDP will exist forever, Naidu said that the party will remain in the hearts of the people.

Later, Naidu distributed campaign material to the party’s district level leadership.

