PG medical student suicide: Tension at NIMS as Preethi breathes her last in Telangana

Renuka Kalpana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After battling for five days, 26-year-old Dharavath Preethi, a first-year PG medical student, was declared dead at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science (NIMS) in Hyderabad on Sunday. Though the cause of death wasn’t mentioned, she was reportedly declared brain dead following multiple organ failure

“Despite continuous efforts by the multi-disciplinary team of specialist doctors, she (Preethi) could not be saved and was declared dead on 26/02/2023 at 09:10 pm,” said the health bulletin released by NIMS.

Multiple wings of the city police were deployed in huge numbers at NIMS and Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad, where the autopsy is expected to be performed late at night. However, Preethi’s father, Narender Dharavath, refused to accept her body demanding an inquiry into the incident by a sitting judge.

Earlier, Preethi, who was a student of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Warangal, had injected herself with an unidentified solution in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Warangal, after allegedly being subjected to harassment by a second-year student, Dr Md Saif. After two episodes of cardiac arrest, she was shifted to NIMS on Wednesday. As per the various bulletins shared by the hospital, she remained in critical condition for the past four days. According to the bulletin shared by the hospital on Sunday morning, she was being continued on ECMO, ventilator and dialysis.

A protest was staged on NIMS premises in the evening when the administration did not release updates for the evening bulletin. “During the counselling session in the afternoon, the doctors said that she was not responding to the treatment. They assured us that they are still trying their best to save her,” said Vamshi Dharawath, Preethi’s brother. He added that doctors were merely repeating the same health update for the last four days.

“I want a detailed report about what treatment was given to my daughter in the last four days,” said Preethi’s father. He demanded an ex gratia of Rs 5 crore and a government job for one of the family members. He also appealed to the government to ensure stringent punishment for Saif. Along with Dr Saif, the superintendent of MGM Hospital, KMC principal and the head of the anaesthesiology department should also be suspended for the inquiry to be transparent, Narender demanded.

Expressing condolences over her death, Health Minister T Harish Rao said that Preethi’s demise was most painful. “Medical team in NIMS worked tirelessly to save her. We thought that Dr Preethi would come back completely healthy, but she went to the world of no return,” a statement released by the minister said, adding that he was deeply disturbed by the incident. An ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh has been announced by Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao. The minister said that he was making the announcement on the orders of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

He also announced all precautionary measures to avoid recurrence of such incidents. “The investigation on Preethi’s incident is going on. The accused has already been arrested by the police. Whoever is found guilty in the investigation will be severely punished as per the law,” the minister said. Demanding that the officials who declared that ragging was “normal” in medical college be suspended, members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) declared a State-wide medical college bandh on Monday.

BJP demands inquiry by sitting judge

Condemning Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not responding to the suicide by Preethi because she belonged to ST community, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge into the circumstances that led to her death. Sanjay also warned that the BJP was not going to leave the matter till justice was done.

Govt announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia

■ As per orders of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh

■ Preethi’s father, Narender demanded an ex gratia of Rs 5 crore and a government job for one of the family members. He also sought a detailed report about the treatment given to her in the last four days

■ Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) declared a State-wide medical college bandh on Monday

