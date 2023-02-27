Home States Telangana

Unit cost for sheep scheme to be hiked, assures Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

The minister was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the construction of Golla Kurmala Atma Gaurav Bhavan at a cost of Rs 2 crore in Sangareddy.

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said that the second phase of the sheep distribution programme in the State will be held after Rama Navami next month, and the unit cost will be increased this time. The government has sanctioned Rs 11,000 crore for sheep distribution so far, he reminded.

Reminding that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has given political priority to Golla Kurmas in the State, Harish said that he would bring the desire of the community for increased representation in the Legislature to the notice of the chief minister. The minister was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the construction of Golla Kurmala Atma Gaurav Bhavan at a cost of Rs 2 crore in Sangareddy.

During the public meeting, many requested seats in the Legislature based on their population. Responding to the request, Harish said that the BRS government was working for the economic development of Golla Kurmalas in the State.Stating that none of the previous governments cared about Golla Kurmas in the State, the minister said:

“After seeing the programmes undertaken in Telangana, Revanna, a minister in the previous Congress government in Karnataka, congratulated KCR.”Harish said that land worth about Rs 300 crore in Hyderabad has been allocated for the construction of Golla Kurmala Atma Gaurava buildings.

