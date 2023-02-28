Home States Telangana

Unique facility: T-Works to be inaugurated on March 2 in Telangana's Madhapur

The State government invested around Rs  100 crore in T-Works to provide talent development and upskilling opportunities.

Published: 28th February 2023 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: T-Works, India’s largest prototyping centre established in Madhapur, will be inaugurated on March 2. “Delighted to announce that T-Works, India’s largest prototyping centre, will be unveiled on 2nd March. T-Works will accelerate India’s journey to become a leader in product innovation,” IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted on Monday. 

T-works, an initiative of the State government, will have a 78,000 sqft facility and will be the country’s largest platform for prototype development. The state-of-the-art facility will provide industry-grade tools and equipment for additive prototyping, electronics workstation, finish shop, laser cutting and engraving, PCB fabrication, pottery, pre-compliance, metal shop, weld shop and woodworking. Once inaugurated, the T-Works will complement T-Hub, the world’s largest innovation campus.

The State government invested around Rs  100 crore in T-Works to provide talent development and upskilling opportunities. T-Works would enable enthusiasts to build their prototypes using state-of-the-art equipment, a range of tools and a diverse community of experts present. It facilitates members to showcase products and skills and the transition from prototyping to products.

