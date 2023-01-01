Emergency ward for cancer patients at Indo-American Hospital in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An 14-bedded emergency ward was inaugurated by the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (BIACH&RI) on its premises by the chairman of the institute, Nandamuri Balakrishna, on Saturday.

The ward would help in providing better services for those coming in emergency conditions to the hospital. This facility was established in the place of a seven-bedded emergency room in the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Balakrishna explained that the newly established ward was set up using advanced technological features. “The establishment of modern facilities is in accordance with the vision of its founder and my father late Sri NT Rama Rao to provide the best cancer care at an affordable cost to poor patients,” he added.

Balakrishna said that a dedicated R&D wing has been established on its premises to conduct research on various aspects of the disease. The hospital is organising several awareness programmes and screening camps.

