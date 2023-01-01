Home States Telangana

Regularise staff nurses’ services: Union urged Telangana govt

A statement issued on Saturday in this regard said that the outsourced staff nurses are well-versed in the patient care and have the understanding of various treatment procedures in hospitals.

Staff nurses queuing up to receive the vaccine shot at Capital Hospital.

Staff nurses. image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Criticising the notification issued for the recruitment of 5,204 staff nurses, Telangana State Medical Outsourcing Employees Union has said that it is unfair that the government has not considered regularising the services of nursing staff working in State hospitals for the last 15 years.

  M Narsimha, president of the union, explained that many staff nurses have crossed the age limit as stipulated in the notification issued on Friday.

A statement issued on Saturday in this regard said that the outsourced staff nurses are well-versed in patient care and have an understanding of various treatment procedures in hospitals. “These nurses should have been made permanent,” said Narsimha

“These outsourced nurses have been facing hardships due to meagre salaries and lack of facilities. Yet, they continued to work with dedication during the Covid pandemic,” he said. The union urged the State government to consider making outsourced staff nurses permanent.

‘We worked hard’

Outsourced staff nurses say they are well-versed in patient care and worked hard during both waves of Covid. They now seek a permanent deal from the govt

