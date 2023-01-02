KCR can use ‘elements like PFI’ to create chaos: Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Declaring that the saffron party will launch “surgical strikes” on anti-social elements in Telangana if it comes to power in Telangana, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday cautioned the people that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who he accused of sheltering elements like PFI, could use such organisations politically to create law and order problems.

Addressing the booth-level committee workers of the Khairatabad Assembly constituency, Sanjay said that people were living in Hyderabad without passports and visas, and it was only after the NIA arrested 13 alleged PFI members that the conspiracy to create communal disturbances came to light.

He warned that BJP will not keep silent on those trying to divide the country. Referring to Congress and TDP leaders joining the BRS, Sanjay said that the CM, who couldn’t fulfil his promises to the people of Telangana, was a closing shop in the State and venturing to other parts of the country.

HYDERABAD: Declaring that the saffron party will launch “surgical strikes” on anti-social elements in Telangana if it comes to power in Telangana, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday cautioned the people that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who he accused of sheltering elements like PFI, could use such organisations politically to create law and order problems. Addressing the booth-level committee workers of the Khairatabad Assembly constituency, Sanjay said that people were living in Hyderabad without passports and visas, and it was only after the NIA arrested 13 alleged PFI members that the conspiracy to create communal disturbances came to light. He warned that BJP will not keep silent on those trying to divide the country. Referring to Congress and TDP leaders joining the BRS, Sanjay said that the CM, who couldn’t fulfil his promises to the people of Telangana, was a closing shop in the State and venturing to other parts of the country.