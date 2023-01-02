Home States Telangana

Numaish, an experience that shouldn’t be missed: Telangana minister

The exhibition to run till Feb 15; 70% of stalls occupied on first day

Published: 02nd January 2023 07:35 AM

Minister T Harish Rao waves as he take a train ride after inaugurating the 82nd All India Industrial Exhibition at Nampally Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad on Sunday;Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said that the All India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as Numaish, is an experience that should not be missed. Inaugurating the 82nd edition of the expo at Nampally Exhibition Grounds, along with other ministers Md Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and V Prashanth Reddy, he said:

“Thanks to technological developments, people are now shopping online. But Numaish gives an opportunity to experience and understand different cultures and buy products, handicrafts and food items from various parts of the country at reasonable prices. It is an experience that shouldn’t be missed.”

Harish Rao, president of the Hyderabad Exhibition Society, said: “The Hyderabad Exhibition Society has established 19 educational institutions, through which it has been providing education to 30,000 students every year. It established institutions not just in Hyderabad but also in remote areas like Nirmal, Suryapet and Nalgonda. It has prioritised women’s education and many students from these institutes have achieved success in life. These institutions have also been providing employment to 10,000 people.”

Speaking specifically about this year’s edition, he said: “This 45-day exhibition provides income to many small entrepreneurs, handloom weavers, and handicraft producers. This year, around 70 per cent of stalls were occupied on the first day itself.”

82nd edition of the expo at Nampally Exhibition Grounds

Medical, transport facilities

The minister also revealed that a special medical team has been formed to help the people in view of a likely Covid-19 surge.

“We have also spoken to TSRTC Managing Director V Sajjanar to arrange for special buses from different parts of the city to Nampally Exhibition Grounds for the convenience of the visitors. We have also initiated all necessary measures to ensure the security of people.  I am very hopeful that this Exhibition will be a huge success,” he said.

“Over the years, visiting Numaish has become the annual ritual for many Hyderabadis and also those from other parts of Telangana. I request people from both the Telugu States to visit the Exhibition along with their families and friends.”

Stating that Numaish was being conducted from the pre-Independence times, Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the government has always supported the Exhibition Society as it has been working for a great cause and appreciated the committee members for their efforts in conducting this year’s edition.

