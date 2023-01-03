Home States Telangana

Poll promise: Harish Rao to inaugurate dialysis centre in Choutuppal

After the inauguration of the centre, Harish will inaugurate the new 30-bed hospital building in Marriguda.
 

Published: 03rd January 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: The State government is taking steps to fulfil promises made before the Munugode bypoll. As part of the same, a dialysis centre has been set up in Choutuppal. State Health Minister T Harish Rao will inaugurate the centre on Tuesday.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son and party working president KT Rama Rao had promised to set up a dialysis centre in Choutuppal in the run-up to the by-election.
This dialysis centre has been set up in the five-bed ward of Choutuppal Community Health Centre (CHC). As many as 15 patients can avail of dialysis services daily, and 15 have already registered for the procedure on Tuesday. After the inauguration of the centre, Harish will inaugurate the new 30-bed hospital building in Marriguda.

Another 1,000-bed hosp will be come up in Siddipet

Harish Rao said that another 1,000-bed hospital will be developed at the Siddipet Medical College in the near future. Speaking at a ceremony organised to inaugurate a Basti Dawakhana in the 11th ward of the town, he said: “Once completed, this 1,000-bed hospital will provide all modern medical facilities and services to the people of Siddipet. The district will soon become a medical hub. In future, Siddipet people need not go to Hyderabad for treatment.”

