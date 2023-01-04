30-bed CHC inaugurated in Marriguda of Munugode

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday said that of the 950 doctors appointed by the State government on December 31, eight were allotted to Marriguda hospital alone. Harish, along with Energy Minister Jagadeesh Reddy, inaugurated the new 30-bed Community Health Centre (CHC) in Marriguda Mandal headquarters of Munugode constituency on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters later, he said that a digital x-ray machine and an ambulance have been started in Marriguda, and very soon, a generator would be arranged, a gynaecologist appointed and a scanning machine installed. “Cataract surgeries would also be started here. Our aim is to reduce caesarean surgeries and increase the number of normal deliveries in government hospitals. The government hospitals in Yadadri, Nalgonda and Suryapet have been developed well,” Harish said.

He said that after Sankranti, beneficiaries in Marriguda will be allotted 2 BHK houses along with Aasara pensions. “Those who lost their lands to the Shivannagudem project would be given plots soon. The land is ready for the oustees. From January 18, as part of the Kanti Velugu programme, we will conduct free eye examinations and give spectacles to those who need them. This hospital was opened as promised. Distribution of sheep to Golla Kurmas will start in two or three days,” the minister said.MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy was among those present.

NALGONDA: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday said that of the 950 doctors appointed by the State government on December 31, eight were allotted to Marriguda hospital alone. Harish, along with Energy Minister Jagadeesh Reddy, inaugurated the new 30-bed Community Health Centre (CHC) in Marriguda Mandal headquarters of Munugode constituency on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters later, he said that a digital x-ray machine and an ambulance have been started in Marriguda, and very soon, a generator would be arranged, a gynaecologist appointed and a scanning machine installed. “Cataract surgeries would also be started here. Our aim is to reduce caesarean surgeries and increase the number of normal deliveries in government hospitals. The government hospitals in Yadadri, Nalgonda and Suryapet have been developed well,” Harish said. He said that after Sankranti, beneficiaries in Marriguda will be allotted 2 BHK houses along with Aasara pensions. “Those who lost their lands to the Shivannagudem project would be given plots soon. The land is ready for the oustees. From January 18, as part of the Kanti Velugu programme, we will conduct free eye examinations and give spectacles to those who need them. This hospital was opened as promised. Distribution of sheep to Golla Kurmas will start in two or three days,” the minister said.MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy was among those present.