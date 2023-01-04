Home States Telangana

CV Anand gets additional charge of Anti Narcotics Bureau in major IPS reshuffle

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a late-night development on Tuesday, the State government affected the reshuffle of 29 IPS officers. As the Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in less than a year, the transfers assume significance. As per a GO issued by the government, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand (1991) has been given full additional charge of the newly-created post of Additional Director General, Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police M Stephen Raveendra (1999) has been given full additional charge of the newly-created post of Inspector General of Police, Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau. Additional Director General of Police (Organisation) Rajiv Ratan (1991) has been transferred and posted as Managing Director of Telangana State Police Housing Corporation.

Additional Director General of Police, Railways & Road Safety Sandeep Shandilya (1993) has been transferred and posted as Director of Telangana State Police Academy. Additional Director General of Police (Operations), Greyhounds & OCTOPUS, Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy (1994) has been transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police, Organisation & Legal, replacing Rajiv Ratan.

Additional Director General of Police (Personnel) B Shivdhar Reddy (1994) has been transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police, Railways & Road Safety in place of Sandeep Shandilya. Additional Director General of Police, TSSP Battalions, Abhilasha Bisht (1994) has been transferred and posted as Zonal Director General of Police, Welfare and Sports. She has also been given full additional charge of the post of Additional DGP, Home Guards, until further orders.

Director of Anti-Corruption Bureau Shikha Goel (1994) has been transferred and posted as Additional DGP, Women Safety, SHE Teams & Bharosa, Hyderabad, in place of Swati Lakra who has been posted as Additional DGP of TSSP Battalions, replacing Abhilasha Bisht.

TSLPRB chairman Veerisetty Venkata Srinivasa Rao (1995) has been given full additional charge of the post of Additional DGP, Police Computer Services, until further orders. Vijay Kumar (1997), who was waiting of posting, has been posted as Additional DGP (Operations), Greyhounds & OCTOPUS replacing Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy.

Additional DGP, North Zone Y Nagi Reddy (1997) has been transferred and posted as Director General, Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services. Vikram Singh Mann (1998), who was waiting for posting, has been posted as Additional Commissioner of Police, L&O, Hyderabad City.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda G Sudheer Babu (2001) has been transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad City. Director of Minorities Welfare Shahnawaz Qasim (2003) has been transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, Multizone-II. Dr Tarun Joshi (2004), who was waiting for posting, has been posted as Inspector General of Police, Training.

VB Kamalasan Reddy (2004), who was waiting for posting, has been posted as Inspector General of Police (Personnel). Ramagundam Commissioner of Police S Chandrasekhar Reddy (2004) has been transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, Multizone-I. Hyderabad Joint Commissioner of Police M Ramesh (2005) has been transferred and posted as DIG of Police, Provisioning and Logistics O/o DGP. Hyderabad Joint Commissioner of Police (CAR) Kartikeya (2006) has been transferred and posted as DIG of Police, Intelligence.

Joint Director, TSPA K. Ramesh Naidu (2006) has been transferred and posted as DIG of Police, Rajanna Zone.Deputy Inspector General of Police, CID M Srinivasulu (2006) has been transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, CAR, Hyderabad City replacing Kartikeya. Tafseer Iqubal (2008), who was waiting for posting, has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Intelligence Security Wing.

Hyderabad Joint Commissioner of Police, DD, Dr Gajarao Bhupal (2008) has been transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda. Nalgonda SP Rema Rajeshwari (2009) has been transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Yadadri Zone in the rank of SP. She has also been given the charge of Superintendent of Police, Nalgonda district, until further orders.

LS Chowhan (2009), who was waiting for posting, has been posted as DIG of Police, Jogulamba Zone in the rank of SP.K Narayan Naik (2009), who was waiting for posting, has been posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Cyberabad in the rank of SP. Superintendent of Police, CID, J Parimala Hana Nutan (2009) has been transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police (Admin), Hyderabad City in the rank of SP.R Bhaskaran (2012), who was waiting for posting, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, CI Cell, Intelligence.

