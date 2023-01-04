Home States Telangana

Talasani clears hurdles for sheep sop in Munugode



Published: 04th January 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Telangana Animal Husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav (Photo| talasani.in)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday asked the collectors of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri and Nalgonda districts to unfreeze the bank accounts of 4,699 beneficiaries of the sheep distribution scheme in the Munugode constituency to facilitate them to purchase the units within 15 days.

Leaders of Yadava Sangham from Munugode met the minister at his office in Masab Tank, and told him that shepherds, who were also farmers, were finding it difficult to avail not only the benefits of the sheep distribution scheme, but also Rythu Bandhu, as their accounts were frozen ever since the election code came to effect during the Munugode bypoll.

The State government has deposited Rs 1.58 lakh as its share in the bank accounts of beneficiaries who paid Rs 43,750 under the scheme. Though the Yadava Sangham members claim that there were 7,600 beneficiaries in Munugode, among whom 6,300 had paid their share through DDs, the fisheries department maintains that the State government’s share has been deposited in 4,699 beneficiary accounts, who have submitted their DDs.

Jakkula Ilaiah Yadav, a Sangham leader, said that through the direct benefit transfer, shepherds were free to purchase sheep units from anywhere, except from Telangana. Munugode shepherds were planning to purchase the units from Macharla in Guntur of AP, he said. Talasani also directed officials to complete the second phase of membership and register 1,30,000 new members in the fisheries societies within three months.

