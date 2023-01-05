Home States Telangana

150 electric vehicles charging stations in Hyderbad soon: TSREDCO chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Disclosing that Hyderabad would ‘very soon’ be getting 150 fast charging centres,  TSREDCO chairman Y Satish Reddy on Wednesday said the Telangana government was promoting the use of electric vehicles (EVs) as part of its efforts to control pollution. He said that efforts are being made to create an infrastructure that would motivate people to shift to EVs.

As part of these efforts, charging centres are being set up across the State. Satish inspected the fast charging centres being set up by TSREDCO in the city and asked the officials about the installation of the machines. Officials were asked to ensure ample parking at the charging centres.

Stating that 150 EV charging stations will be available in Hyderabad very soon, Satish expressed hope that each vehicle could be fully charged in 30 to 45 minutes, that too at a very low price compared to other companies.

